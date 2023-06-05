Antipodean Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Antipodean Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. Carvana accounts for 0.4% of Antipodean Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Antipodean Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $14,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 1,448,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 615.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 602,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carvana by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after buying an additional 515,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Carvana Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.02. 13,973,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,912,049. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.89) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.