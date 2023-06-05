Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUSGet Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.30. 347,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,773,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also

