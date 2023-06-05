Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.30. 347,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,773,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.