Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.30. 347,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,773,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

