ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.13

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 1.127 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ANZ Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.02.
ANZ Group Price Performance
Featured Stories
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.