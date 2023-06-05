Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $430,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of APLS opened at $87.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

