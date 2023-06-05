AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.69. AppHarvest has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 800.58% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AppHarvest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.