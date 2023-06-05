AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Price Target Cut to $1.00

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $9.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
AppHarvest Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.69. AppHarvest has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.
Institutional Trading of AppHarvest
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppHarvest Company Profile
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
