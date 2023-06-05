Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,269,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 7.9% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned approximately 0.51% of Applied Materials worth $415,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.20. 1,289,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.68. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $138.80.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

