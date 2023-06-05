Apriem Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.59. 27,486,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,904,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

