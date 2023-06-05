Apriem Advisors Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up about 3.9% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,284,000 after acquiring an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.52. The company had a trading volume of 120,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,186. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $265.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,232 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,094. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

