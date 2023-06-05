Apriem Advisors Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 781,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,777. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

