Apriem Advisors Invests $391,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.08. 267,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average is $282.81. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

