Apriem Advisors Sells 1,068 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Apriem Advisors reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.3% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after acquiring an additional 270,780 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.54. 503,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.60 and its 200 day moving average is $471.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

