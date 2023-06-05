Apriem Advisors Sells 6,112 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.6% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

MDT stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,683. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

