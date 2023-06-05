Apriem Advisors Sells 803 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

AMD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,876,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,239,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 512.96, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,010. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

