Apriem Advisors Takes $618,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $8,290,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,069,000. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,714,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $271.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,276,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,365,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $695.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

