Ark (ARK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $43.51 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002986 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003116 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,414,866 coins and its circulating supply is 173,414,748 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

