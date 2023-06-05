Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Financial Analysis

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ashtead Group and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 16.84% 30.96% 9.93% Nomura Research Institute N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.4% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Nomura Research Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ashtead Group and Nomura Research Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $7.96 billion 3.52 $1.25 billion $14.15 18.06 Nomura Research Institute $5.45 billion 2.89 $635.86 million N/A N/A

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ashtead Group and Nomura Research Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nomura Research Institute 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ashtead Group currently has a consensus price target of $425.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.35%. Given Ashtead Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ashtead Group is more favorable than Nomura Research Institute.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ashtead Group pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Nomura Research Institute on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant segment refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. The Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, banking, and insurance sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service, and healthcare industries, as well as for government and other public agencies. The IT Platform Services segment handles data center operation management, IT infrastructure, and network construction. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. The company was founded on April 1, 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

