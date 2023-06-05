Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,795,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,653,000 after acquiring an additional 89,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 653,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after buying an additional 92,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Aspen Technology Company Profile

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 132,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.15. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.40 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.