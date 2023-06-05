Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.