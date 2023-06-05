Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -829.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -5,931.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

