AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. 20,552,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,808,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

