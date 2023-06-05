Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $252.50

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 252.50 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.58), with a volume of 267672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302.50 ($3.74).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.50 million, a PE ratio of -9,333.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 353.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 429.96.

Insider Transactions at Audioboom Group

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 6,666 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £18,998.10 ($23,477.63). Insiders purchased 27,373 shares of company stock worth $9,796,366 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

