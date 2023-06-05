Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.321 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.21.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.