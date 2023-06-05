AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $2,465.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2,120.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,696.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,381.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,583.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,498.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $279,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

