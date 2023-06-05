Avalanche Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $13.65 or 0.00052973 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.70 billion and $200.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,060,504 coins and its circulating supply is 344,341,054 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.