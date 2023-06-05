AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.73

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 72370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
AvePoint Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AvePoint by 4.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AvePoint by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvePoint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.
About AvePoint
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.