Bank of America Trims Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price to $25.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Bilibili stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

