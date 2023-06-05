Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.68

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.
Barloworld Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the Industrial Equipment and Services, and Consumer Industries segments. The Industrial Equipment and Services includes servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.