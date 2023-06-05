Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Position Trimmed by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group accounts for about 1.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Barnes Group worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,632,000 after buying an additional 289,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after buying an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Barnes Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after buying an additional 149,270 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

