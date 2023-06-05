Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PDC Energy Stock Performance
PDC Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.62. 2,150,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,126. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.96. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22.
PDC Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.
PDC Energy Company Profile
PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.
Further Reading
