Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 204,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 107,675 shares.The stock last traded at $52.74 and had previously closed at $52.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $663.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $222,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $40,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.