Beldex Price Hits $0.0439 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $234.05 million and $4.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,049,093 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,449,093 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

