Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830,354 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $237,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,859,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,335,000 after purchasing an additional 563,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,494,000 after purchasing an additional 221,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 383,703 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,809,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.96. 752,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

