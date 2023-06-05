Bessemer Group Inc. Has $199.25 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,671 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.60% of US Foods worth $199,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at US Foods

In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,628,094 shares of company stock valued at $296,093,869. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 576,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.