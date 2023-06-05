Bessemer Group Inc. Has $267.85 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 629,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Blackstone worth $267,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 112,069,564 shares valued at $1,477,051,251. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.99. 3,592,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

