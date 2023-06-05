Bessemer Group Inc. Has $353.51 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,394,526 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.24% of ConocoPhillips worth $353,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 564,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,586,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.97. 1,369,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,463,932. The firm has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

