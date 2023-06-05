Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $183.16 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 357,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,163,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $7.07 on Monday, reaching $478.09. The company had a trading volume of 398,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,183. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.56 and a 1 year high of $549.52.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
