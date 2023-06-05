Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 13,323 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Quanta Services worth $169,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $179.15. 273,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.86. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,956 shares of company stock worth $40,698,935. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

