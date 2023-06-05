Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 39,373 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,761,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $308,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.50. 221,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,521. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $203.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average of $179.73.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

