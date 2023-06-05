Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 6,222 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $175,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.79. 115,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,484. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $182.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.