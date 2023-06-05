Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 651,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.