Bessemer Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.