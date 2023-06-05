Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.20. 875,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $187.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

