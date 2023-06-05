Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $445.02. 495,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.94.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

