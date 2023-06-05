Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,460,000 after buying an additional 239,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 51,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.26. The company had a trading volume of 337,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.61.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

