Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Prologis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,723,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,280,000 after buying an additional 353,855 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,482,000 after buying an additional 29,078 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 767,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

