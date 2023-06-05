Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.7 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.10. 606,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,756. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

