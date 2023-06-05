Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 393 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Synopsys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.17. 410,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.47. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

