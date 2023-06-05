Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,148.68

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $23.07 million and $50,148.68 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00124155 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00040457 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00023764 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

