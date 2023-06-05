Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $163.27 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $163.27 million and $256,633.04 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $10.18 or 0.00039427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,808.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00421844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00115241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00024144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000741 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.61236149 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,431.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

