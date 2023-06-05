BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BDJ stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 365,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,852. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 50.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 544,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

